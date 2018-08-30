Bill Gaither & The Gaither Vocal Band Christmas Homecoming

Saturday, December 8, 2018

Bill Gaither & The Gaither Vocal Band Christmas Homecoming - Tulsa, OK 2018

Details

Where: 
Tulsa, OK
at
Mabee Center
When: 
Saturday, December 8, 2018
Starts: 
6:00PM
Doors Open: 
5:00PM

Tickets

On Sale: Now

Ticket Prices: (A $2 facility fee will be added to each ticket price; Additional fees may apply.)
Platinum: $72.00
Artist Circle: $36.00
Reserved: $26.00
Senior (ages 60+): $23.00
Child (ages 2-12): $23.00
Groups of 10+: $20.00
Groups of 10 or more receive 1 FREE ticket!

Charge-by-Phone: 918-495-6000
Ticket Outlets: Mabee Center Box Office, located in the TTCU North Lobby
For More Information: www.MabeeCenter.com
Groups Tickets: Calll 918-495-7000
 