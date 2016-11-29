Newsboys Love Riot Tour 2017 - Anderson, IN 2017

Newsboys Love Riot Tour 2017
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Ticket Prices: (Additional fees will apply.)Best Deal
8+ Tickets: $18.00/ticket
Plus! Get 2 FREE tickets! Order 8+ tickets here!
Ultimate VIP Experience Package: (Very Limited Number!) $100.00
Includes Early Entry at 5 p.m., Best Seats, Photo Opp with Artist, Pre-show Artist Q&A, Souvenir Laminated Pass (received at the concert) and coupon for Newsboys merch for use on their online store.
Premium Package: (Limited Number!) $45.00
Includes Early Entry at 4 p.m., Pre-show Artist Q&A and Souvenir Laminated Pass (received at the concert).
Reserved: $25.00
Friends & Family 4-Pack: $20.00/ticket
Charge-by-Phone: 1-800-745-3000
Group Sales: Box Office, M-F 12-5 pm or online.
Ticket Outlets: Reardon Auditorium Box Office
For More Information: Call 765-641-4140 or email support@premierproductions.com
The Newsboys are excited to see you on the Love Riot Tour this spring! When you purchase 8 or more tickets, you will receive 2 FREE tickets and save $7 per ticket off the regular price. Bring your family and friends and you get 2 FREE tickets!
God’s Not Dead LIVE – Rivals! is a pre-show, theatrical experience including cast members, live drama and more!